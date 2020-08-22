Menu
Paramedics on scene of three-vehicle crash

Andrew Korner
22nd Aug 2020 12:06 PM
PARAMEDICS and firefighters were called to a three vehicle crash at Fernvale on Saturday morning.

The incident was reported outside the post office on the Brisbane Valley Highway about 11.20am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said all occupants were out of the vehicles, and there were no initial reports of serious injuries.

Police were also on scene.

Firefighters were working to clean up an oil spill.

Overnight, one person was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a pole at Springfield.

The crash was reported on Sinnathamby Boulevard about 12.19am.

One person was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Ipswich Queensland Times

