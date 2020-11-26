Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics are assessing seven patients at a crash on the Warrego Highway (file image).
Paramedics are assessing seven patients at a crash on the Warrego Highway (file image).
News

Paramedics on scene of multi-vehicle highway crash

Ali Kuchel
26th Nov 2020 3:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE eastbound lane on the Warrego Highway is closed following a multi-vehicle accident.

Emergency services were reported to a three-vehicle accident shortly after 2.50pm today.

Initially, four firefighting crews were tasked to the scene, with two arriving to assist with traffic.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said firefighters were isolating vehicles and switching off the damaged car’s batteries to disconnect power for safety precautions.

The spokesperson said one vehicle had deployed airbags.

Paramedics are assessing seven occupants, who are all on scene in a stable condition.

East bound traffic is down to one lane for crew safety.

warrego highway accident
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside incredible transformation of 120-year-old house

        Premium Content Inside incredible transformation of 120-year-old house

        News An extensive 18-month process has given an Ipswich home that dates back to the 1890s a new lease on life

        Pop up drive-in cinema coming to Ipswich neighbourhood

        Premium Content Pop up drive-in cinema coming to Ipswich neighbourhood

        News A carpark will transform into a drive-in movie theatre this weekend

        Man planned sex with children in ‘explicit detail’

        Premium Content Man planned sex with children in ‘explicit detail’

        Crime Disturbing details of a man’s efforts to procure children overseas for sex

        Ipswich upbringing lifts Barry to Hall of Fame honour

        Premium Content Ipswich upbringing lifts Barry to Hall of Fame honour

        Sport World-class achiever acknowledges another Ipswich legend. Read about city’s two...