Paramedics kept busy after crashes on Ipswich roads

THREE people were taken to hospital with minor injuries in two separate single-vehicle crashes in Ipswich overnight.

Two people were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions after a crash in Limestone St, Ipswich just after midnight.

Paramedics had earlier responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway on-ramp at Bundamba at 7pm Monday.

A man was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

It was a busy night for paramedics on Ipswich roads; a teenage girl and a man in his 20s were also taken to hospital after crashing into a power pole in Collingwood Park at 3.30am.

