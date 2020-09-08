Paramedics kept busy after crashes on Ipswich roads
THREE people were taken to hospital with minor injuries in two separate single-vehicle crashes in Ipswich overnight.
Two people were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions after a crash in Limestone St, Ipswich just after midnight.
Paramedics had earlier responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway on-ramp at Bundamba at 7pm Monday.
A man was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
It was a busy night for paramedics on Ipswich roads; a teenage girl and a man in his 20s were also taken to hospital after crashing into a power pole in Collingwood Park at 3.30am.
