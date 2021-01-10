Menu
BUSY: Queensland Ambulance Service call takers are just as busy despite lockdown orders being in place.
Paramedics just as busy despite lockdown orders

kaitlyn smith
10th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
LITTLE reprieve has been felt by Ipswich paramedics over the past 48 hours despite residents being forced indoors amid strict lockdown.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed on Sunday afternoon there had not been a decline in call-outs since stay-at-home orders came into place Friday evening.

There have, however, been a reportedly minor dip in the number of motor vehicle accidents attended by paramedics for the area.

“We’re most likely being called out to doctor’s surgeries and medical incidents at private residences instead,” said the spokeswoman.

She said the decline in traffic incidents reflected the wider community’s compliance with lockdown orders.

It appeared to be a similar instance for Ipswich police since Friday evening, amid the temporary closure of many bars and restaurants.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said exact statistics were unavailable at this time.

“Given Ipswich is in lockdown, there would be less calls for service this weekend compared to last, particularly around entertainment areas,” she said.

Police have instead been busy patrolling roads and public spaces – both warning and sometimes fining individuals without a mask.

