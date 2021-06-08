Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were injured when an ambulance was involved in a crash in Sydney's south on Monday. Picture: Jacob Krkovski
Paramedics were injured when an ambulance was involved in a crash in Sydney's south on Monday. Picture: Jacob Krkovski
News

Paramedics injured in shocking crash

by Shae McDonald
7th Jun 2021 3:12 PM | Updated: 3:43 PM

Paramedics on their way to an emergency in southern Sydney have been lucky to escape with their own lives after the ambulance they were in rolled in a crash.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Taren Point Rd, The Boulevarde and Captain Cook Drive at Caringbah just before 1pm on Monday.

The Sutherland Shire News reported the ambulance was travelling with its lights and sirens on when the crash occurred.

It’s understood there weren’t any patients in the vehicle at the time.

Photos show the front windscreen of the rolled ambulance smashed in after the paramedics inside were initially trapped.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said four people had been taken to hospital in stable conditions.

All southbound lanes of Taren Point Road have since reopened.

Originally published as Paramedics injured in shocking crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Injuries, flooding blamed on street’s ‘unusual’ design flaw

        Premium Content Injuries, flooding blamed on street’s ‘unusual’ design flaw

        News The height of the main street in a rural town has caused flooding on the footpath and in shops, leaving locals desperate for a solution.

        ‘Bit** stole it’: Man asks permission to eat evidence

        Premium Content ‘Bit** stole it’: Man asks permission to eat evidence

        News A man has copped a heavy fine after becoming ‘mouthy’ with police who stopped him...

        Woman allegedly restrained, beaten in torture ordeal

        Premium Content Woman allegedly restrained, beaten in torture ordeal

        Crime Two Goodna women have been accused of torture after allegedly restraining and...

        Dad allowed bail on child manslaughter charge

        Premium Content Dad allowed bail on child manslaughter charge

        News A former Ipswich man charged over the death of his daughter has been granted bail...