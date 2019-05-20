Menu
CRASH: Incident on Gatton Helidon and Gatton Clifton Road
Paramedics free woman after three vehicle crash

Meg Bolton
20th May 2019 4:13 PM

UPDATE: Paramedics have freed a female patient who was stuck in a vehicle following a three vehicle crash.

The woman has been transported by helicopter to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

A male patient was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A RESCUE helicopter has been deployed to Lower Tenthill after a three vehicle incident on Gatton Helidon and Gatton Clifton Road.

A woman in her 20s is trapped in the vehicle and has sustained lower leg injuries.

A male is being assessed for neck and shoulder injuries, but is in a stable condition.

The third driver walked away uninjured.

