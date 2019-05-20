Paramedics free woman after three vehicle crash
UPDATE: Paramedics have freed a female patient who was stuck in a vehicle following a three vehicle crash.
The woman has been transported by helicopter to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.
A male patient was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.
EARLIER: A RESCUE helicopter has been deployed to Lower Tenthill after a three vehicle incident on Gatton Helidon and Gatton Clifton Road.
A woman in her 20s is trapped in the vehicle and has sustained lower leg injuries.
A male is being assessed for neck and shoulder injuries, but is in a stable condition.
The third driver walked away uninjured.