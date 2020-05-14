Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic
News

Paramedics en-route to truck, car collision

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
14th May 2020 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are on the scene, and paramedics are en-route to a traffic accident near Forest Hill just after midday today.

The incident was reported as collision a between a truck and a car, at the intersection of Forest Hill-Fernvale road and Gatton-Laidley road.

Police have only just arrived on the scene, and ambulances are on their way.

Current information is that no one is trapped in either vehicle, but the condition of the drivers and any passengers is currently unknown.

More to come...

car crashes traffic accident lockyer valley traffic accidents
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beautician’s ‘gut-wrenching’ closure comes to an end

        premium_icon Beautician’s ‘gut-wrenching’ closure comes to an end

        News A beauty salon is excited to throw open its doors and welcome back customers as COVID-19 restrictions ease this weekend.

        GYG IPSWICH: Grab a cheap lunch today!

        premium_icon GYG IPSWICH: Grab a cheap lunch today!

        Food & Entertainment GYG North Ipswich opening day deals!

        FIRST LOOK: New $6 million Springfield school precinct

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: New $6 million Springfield school precinct

        Education It is made up of seven classrooms and an iSTEAM laboratory.

        Veteran councillor in line for new gig amid probe

        premium_icon Veteran councillor in line for new gig amid probe

        News Cr Tully was among former Ipswich councillors sacked in 2018