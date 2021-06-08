Menu
A two-vehicle crash has been reported on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna Monday morning. Picture: Chris McCormack/file photo
News

Paramedics called to separate Ipswich crashes

Andrew Korner
7th Jun 2021 10:30 AM
PARAMEDICS are assessing a man at the scene of a crash on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna.

A two-vehicle accident was reported at the on-ramp on the eastbound side of the motorway about 9.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the patient was in a stable condition.

Police were on scene to conduct traffic control.

The incident followed an earlier crash reported at the intersection of Whitehill Rd and Robertson Rd at Eastern Heights about 8.30am Monday.

Five people from one car were assessed and cleared of injury, while one person from a second vehicle was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Ipswich Queensland Times

