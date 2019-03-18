Paramedics called to motorcycle, two vehicle crash

Queensland Ambulance Service was called out to two crashes in the Ipswich area over the weekend.

A SINGLE vehicle motorcycle crash and a two car crash kept Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics busy in Ipswich over the weekend.

Sunday morning at 2.54am paramedics were called to a single vehicle motorcycle accident at Newhill Drive, Swanbank.

A woman in her twenties complained of leg pail and was transported, in a stable condition, to Ipswich hospital.

Paramedics were also called out to a two vehicle crash at the corner of Haig St and Vogel Rd in Brassal about 7pm Sunday night.

Three occupants were assessed as having suffered minor injuries and were all transported, in a stable condition, to Ipswich Hospital.