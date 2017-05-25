Serious injuries, traffic diverted after highway crash

UPDATE, 11am: WARREGO Hwy traffic is being diverted around the scene of a serious accident.

Initial reports suggest one patient has suspected fractures as a result of the car versus truck accident on the Brisbane bound lanes at Brassall.

The crash was first reported near the Kholo Rd turn-off about 10.30am.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS have rushed to three crashes reported across Ipswich within 10 minutes of each other this morning.

The first incident was a three vehicle crash reported at the intersection of Brisbane and Gordon streets about 10.22am.

Paramedics are still assessing the situation there. Four minutes later, a second crash was reported on the Brisbane Valley Hwy at Harlin, north of Esk.

A female patient was able to free herself from her vehicle and she is being checked for injuries.

Five minutes later, a car and truck reportedly collided on the Warrego Hwy at Brassall.

Queensland Ambulance Service says there are concerns for one passenger who may be trapped.