PARAMEDICS were called to a three-car crash at Wacol early this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the three-car nose to tail occurred near Progress Rd under the Ipswich Motorway overpass at Wacol at about 6.30am.

The spokesperson said no one was injured as a result of the crash and described the incident as "minor".

"All patients self-extricated from their vehicles and were walking and talking," she said.

"They all denied QAS transport (to hospital)."