Paramedics called after horse crushes person
PARAMEDICS are assessing a patient who became trapped between a horse and a fence at an Ipswich property this morning.
Emergency services were called to Moores Pocket Rd at Moores Pocket at about 7.15am.
The patient is being treated for rib pain.
#MooresPocket - Paramedics, including a Critical Care Paramedics, are assessing a patient after they became stuck between a horse and fence on Moores Pocket Road at 7.51am. The patient has some rib pain.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 15, 2018