Paramedics called after horse crushes person

Emma Clarke
by
16th Oct 2018 8:21 AM

PARAMEDICS are assessing a patient who became trapped between a horse and a fence at an Ipswich property this morning.

Emergency services were called to Moores Pocket Rd at Moores Pocket at about 7.15am.

The patient is being treated for rib pain.

Ipswich Queensland Times

