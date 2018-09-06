Menu
Crash on the corner of Tiger and Brisbane Street at West Ipswich.
News

Woman in hospital after two car crash

Andrew Korner
by
6th Sep 2018 1:27 PM

UPDATE 2PM: A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a crash at West Ipswich this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the woman will be checked for a back injury following the crash at the corner of Tiger St and Brisbane St about 1.10pm.

A second female was assessed for injuries but did not require further treatment.

The woman taken to Ipswich Hospital was in a stable condition.

There are no traffic disruptions in the area.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are assessing two women at the scene of a nose-to-tail crash at West Ipswich this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the crash was reported on the corner of Brisbane and Tiger streets about 1.10pm.

One of the patients was complaining of a possible back injury.

There are no reports of traffic delays in the area.

