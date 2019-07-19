Menu
There has been an accident on the Warrego highway
News

Driver declines paramedic assistance after vehicle crash

Nathan Greaves
by
19th Jul 2019 2:32 PM | Updated: 3:07 PM
UPDATE: The driver of a single-vehicle car accident at Plainland has declined paramedic assistance.

About 2.30pm, reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a guard rail on the Warrego Highway were reported to emergency services.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the driver declined assistance from paramedics, who arrived on scene shortly after.

EARLIER: Witnesses have reported a vehicle has struck a guardrail near Plainland.

One lane of traffic is believed to be blocked following an accident on the Warrego highway.

Ambulance and police services have yet to arrive on the scene.

More information will be provided when available.

plainland traffic accident warrego highway crash
Gatton Star

