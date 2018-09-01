Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: USQ paramedicine student Jade Ellen.
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: USQ paramedicine student Jade Ellen. Cordell Richardson
News

Paramedic student shows uni not just for schoolies

Rhiannon Keyte
by
1st Sep 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

USQ Ipswich will hold its annual Open Day today from 10am and encourages prospective students of all ages to attend.

While it is expected most attendees will be school leavers, USQ student ambassador Jade Ellen is keen to encourage learners of all ages to pay a visit.

"Our youngest students are actually 15 years old and still in Year 10, and the oldest is 76. It really is a learning environment for all ages,” she said.

For Ms Ellen, 29, the ability to access her chosen university degree without an ATAR will make a huge difference to her future. The paramedicine student is the first in her family to attend university and said the alternative entry pathways and student support services have made the transition to student life much easier.

"We have relationships officers, and every time I rang them with a problem, they had a solution - there was such an incredible support network,” she said.

Running alongside the Health for Life Festival, USQ Open Day visitors can tour the campus, listen to talks from staff, take part in free health checks and enjoy an interactive cooking demonstration with Masterchef contestant Ben Ungermann.

Ms Ellen was astonished by her orientation week experience, which inspired her to become an pen ay volunteer.

"I wanted to be a part of that network of support for people who felt like I did, like it was too late in life or too long between school and university,” she said.

USQ vice-chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said the day would give future students and their families the chance to explore the university's specialised facilities, meet the support team and learn about the future from academics.

"It is important for us to show what resources we have on offer, but also the support systems in place for our diverse and multi-cultural student cohort.”

USQ Ipswich Open Day is today, from 10am to 1pm at USQ Ipswich, 11 Salisbury Rd, Ipswich.

open day usq ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    NAPLAN: Ipswich's best school revealed

    premium_icon NAPLAN: Ipswich's best school revealed

    Education The best performing school in NAPLAN results in Ipswich takes learning personally

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:10 AM
    New figures reveal bad news for Ipswich's unemployed youth

    premium_icon New figures reveal bad news for Ipswich's unemployed youth

    News Labour force data reveals more of the region's youth are out of work

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:05 AM
    Plans to safeguard residents from waste operators approved

    Plans to safeguard residents from waste operators approved

    Environment Waste operators have been forced to reduce effects on the community

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:04 AM
    Ripley is perfect for young first-home buyers

    premium_icon Ripley is perfect for young first-home buyers

    Property Ripley is a suburb on the move

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners