Paramedic assaulted in Surfers Paradise
Crime

Paramedic punched in face while helping patient

by Shayla Bulloch
19th Jan 2021 12:32 PM
A DRUNK woman has been arrested after punching a young paramedic in the face as they tried to help.

Townsville Police were called to Townsville University Hospital about 8.40pm on Monday night where a paramedic was injured.

District Duty Officer Acting Senior Sergeant Greg Fredericksen said the 34-year-old female offender was brought to the hospital due to "extreme intoxication", and lashed out as the paramedic tried to help her from the ambulance.

"The paramedic was assisting her out … at which time the offender has struck her to the chin causing a small laceration," Sen-Sgt Fredericksen said.

The offender was medically cleared and taken to the Townsville Watchhouse where her bail was refused.

She has been charged with the serious assault of a public official and will face Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

Originally published as Paramedic punched in face while helping patient

