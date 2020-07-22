Menu
Two taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Warrego

Lachlan Mcivor
22nd Jul 2020 11:15 AM
UPDATE: Two people have been transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: Paramedics are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said there were conflicting reports over whether two or three vehicles were involved in the incident at 10.30am.

No drivers or passengers have been taken to hospital but paramedics are still on the scene.

"It looks like all patients are out of the vehicles and they declined any further treatment or transport at this point in time," he said.

"(Paramedics) are still scene there at this time but it doesn't appear to be any serious injuries.

"Traffic is affected."

