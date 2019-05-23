Menu
Crime

Paramedic heard finger ‘snap’ in vicious attack

by Alexandria Utting
23rd May 2019 7:06 PM
A Queensland Rail protection officer who broke a paramedic's finger while he trying to kick him in the face has been sentenced in court today.

More than four years ago, Shaun Patrick Blackley, 39, was found lying on the road at Kelvin Grove with a bleeding arm.

Local residents called an ambulance and paramedic Mark Northfield was the first to arrive on scene.

After Blackley was transferred to hospital and was being unloaded from the stretcher by Mr Northfield, the man kicked his right leg out, aiming for the father-of-three's head, Brisbane court today heard.

Mr Northfield put his hands up to protect his face from the blow when he "heard his finger snap", the Brisbane District Court was told on Thursday.

The shocking details of the attack were aired during a sentencing hearing after Blackley pleaded guilty to the serious assault of a public officer in June 2014.

He was originally charged with grievous bodily harm but the charge was downgraded.

The court heard Mr Northfield's finger required surgery and two screws were inserted.

He also had several months off work.

The court was told Blackley was intoxicated at the time of the offending and has no recollection of the incident.

He now focuses on creating a "safe work environment" at his own place of employment, where he is a contractor for Queensland Rail who offers protection for rail workers, the court heard.

Blackley was sentenced to 12 months' jail but released on parole immediately for the attack on the man the court said was "simply trying to help".

Blackley was also ordered to pay $3,000 in compensation.

Today's sentence comes days after The Courier-Mail revealed southeast Queensland was the worst in the state for paramedic assaults with over half of attacks occurring in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

