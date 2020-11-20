Paraglider airlifted after plummeting 20 metres to ground

Toowoomba‘s RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has airlifted a seriously injured paraglider to hospital, after he reportedly crashed to the ground, from around 20 metres in the air.

The rescue helicopter flew to the scene, in the Somerset region, at 10.30am.

The aeromedical crew worked with Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics to treat the patient for lower limb injuries.

The man, aged in his 40s, was stabilised and flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

He was transported in a serious but stable condition, under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and a QAS Flight Paramedic.