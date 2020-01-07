Paradise calling Ipswich teams

TWO-AND-A-HALF sets of twins will feature in an Ipswich outfit expected to lock horns with neighbour Fassifern in the final of the Vigoro State Championships in Cairns.

Ipswich’s under 18s are sure to be attuned in the field with Ashlee and Mikaela Verrall and Mickayla and Jynahirah Mullins forming the nucleus of the closely-bonded side.

Throw Zanden Baartz into the mix, who is also a twin, and this team should have no problem working together. They will start favourite and will accept nothing less than bringing home the trophy, according to 17-year-old Ashlee Verrall.

The Bremer State High year 12 student said the state titles held more significance and prestige than the club premiership and she was determined to lead her city to glory.

She said the unbreakable familial bonds which existed between players would only hold the squad in good stead as the pressure and humidity escalated in the far north.

“Yeah we play club vigoro, but this is the big thing,” she said.

“We’re all pretty close. We’re also young and quick, so hopefully, we can win.”

A multi-talented sportswoman who has proven adept with the squash racquet and represents the Gold Coast Titans in touch football Verrell said she preferred vigoro to cricket because the tipsy-run rule meant there were always opportunities for wickets.

Verrall said she would recommend anyone interested give the game a try.

“It is pretty fun,” she said.

“It is better than cricket I reckon. It is a lot faster.”

The East Ipswich-based association will also send a talent-rich under-14 team boasting plenty of all-round skill with both bat and ball, including Cassidy Hammond and Mia Guthrie. Hopes are high for both line-ups after they defeated their Boonah nemesis in December. Ominously for Fassifern’s 18s, first division star Verrall did not take the pitch last month and her presence is certain to bolster Ipswich.

“I think we’ll do quite well,” said under-14s manager Andrea Kruger.

“We’re well-prepared, very keen and very excited. Cairns are rebuilding, so I think Fassifern will be the strongest.”

With Townsville unable to take part, south-east Queensland powerhouses Ipswich and Fassifern will take on the host centre’s best from Friday, with each facing off twice before Sunday morning’s decider.

Kruger said it had been hoped Townsville, who had struggled for numbers in recent years, would be able to attend given the event was in the north but it was not to be.

She said it was a shame to see them pull out and an unfortunate reflection of declining participation rates more generally though the game remained intact locally.

“We’ll play Cairns and Fassifern twice to get enough games and make it worthwhile,” she said.

“Queensland Vigoro has also subsidised player accommodation to make the trip more affordable. The Ipswich Association is still doing pretty well. It’s a bit of a struggle in juniors. We dropped 16s this year, so there is just midgies, under 12s, div two and one.”

Ipswich’s players won’t look out of place in the tropics, donning trendy Hawaiian shirts generously supplied by Lowes.

Vivacious personality Kelly Verrall was reportedly the source of inspiration behind the colourful travel kits. It is hoped the vibrant shirts will take the children out of their comfort zone and make them standout among the crowd.

A vocal support-contingent will also head up to cheer Ipswich over the line.

The Ipswich competition returns January 18.

Kruger said the comparably inexpensive sport took only two-and-a-half hours and games were played at the same venue each week.

She said equipment was supplied and newcomers could try their hands without paying registration.

She encouraged anyone keen to contact the association via Facebook.