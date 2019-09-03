Panthers sign speed demon

IPSWICH State High School footballer Ativalu Lisati's gamble to venture to the lucky country to pursue his goal of playing in the NRL has paid off with the flying backrower signing with the Penrith Panthers.

Australia has long been known as a land of opportunity and it has proven the case for Lisati.

The 18-year-old dubbed the "fastest player in schoolboy league” after clocking 36.83km/hr in a game this season inked a two-year contract that will give him a home until the end of 2021.

It is a remarkable achievement for Lisati, who moved from New Zealand in January to link with the school's elite rugby league excellence program and fulfil his other dream of playing alongside his 21-year-old brother Tupu at the West End Bulldogs.

Based at Raceview, the footballing brothers have been a long way from their former school Auckland's Kelston Boys' High and the support of their mother and father.

That leap of faith across the ditch has tested Lisati's willpower, resolve and commitment on and off the field.

He has experienced immeasurable growth in both aspects of his life.

Securing the deal caps a sensational season for the quietly spoken speedster, during which he has taken his game to the next level as an influential member of the 1st XIII.

Lisati said he had dedicated his performances in Ipswich SHS colours to his parents and honouring their sacrifices served as his motivation throughout the Langer Cup and National Knockout campaigns.

He said he had been playing league all his life and and it was an indescribable feeling to have his efforts rewarded with an NRL contract.

"It feels great,” he said.

"Coming from New Zealand to give it a crack over here in Australia. It is a great achievement and I wouldn't have got it it without our coaching staff.

"I've always had the desire to make the NRL and getting this contract made me realise that I need to work harder and put more effort into what I'm doing if I want to go further and reach those goals and dreams.”

Lisati said facing men while featuring for West End had also helped his game to develop and he had revelled in the chance to run out next to his brother.

He said watching his brother play had inspired him to lace up the boots and he had wanted to line up beside him since he was a small boy.

"I've ticked that off my bucket list,” he said.

"It definitely meant a lot to me.”

The hard-running second rower had previously attracted interest from the Gold Coast Titans, Parramatta Eels and the North Queensland Cowboys.

Scouts at Penrith became aware of his talents through a highlights video which landed on their desk courtesy of Ipswich State High School staff.

In the mid-season break between the Langer Cup and National Knockouts, they jetted Lisati down to view the facilities, meet coaches and hear what would be in store for him should he join the Panthers' development system.

Penrith's staff told Lisati it was possible to play first grade at a young age if he committed himself wholeheartedly to their program.

"We had a chat about what they could do for me in the future,” Lisati said.

"The next week, they were knocking on my door asking if I wanted to sign the contract. They told me 'there are a lot of talented people but hard work is the key, and if you come here and put in the hard work, you will get good things out of it'.”

Lisati said it was great to receive the opportunity to visit Penrith and gain an insight into the day-to-day operations of a resource-rich NRL team.

He said the facilities were state-of-the-art and he could not wait to push himself and find out just how much he was capable of improving.

He is also looking forward to boarding in a communal home set up to house recruits and rubbing shoulders with superstars like Viliame Kikau and Brian To'o, who he has been watching closely on television.

Though unsure of the precise relocation date, he is keen to meet his new housemates and form lasting bonds, ahead of what he expects will be a gruelling pre-season.

In the meantime, he will work with staff at Ipswich SHS to ensure he is in optimum physical condition and ready to hit the ground running when he heads south.

"I'll try my best to keep myself in good condition - stay fit, eat good, go down there and give it my best shot to come out with the results I need.”