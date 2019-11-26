Panthers sign Roosters’ premiership prop
THE Penrith Panthers have finally landed a replacement for former Kangaroos forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard.
The club is about to announce the signing of Sydney Roosters middle forward Zane Tetevano on a three-year contract for less than half the money RCG was on.
Panthers director Greg Alexander received a glowing reference for the 29-year-old forward when he rang the Roosters last week.
Tetevano, who was part of the Roosters' 2018 premiership-winning side, is rated so highly by the NRL premiers that he was taken to the US for the team's off-season training camp despite him leaving the club because of salary cap pressure.
His signing - worth around $350,000 a season - is a huge boost for the Panthers, who on Monday announced they had also secured edge forward Kurt Capewell from the Cronulla Sharks.
Tetevano has played 74 first-grade games for the Roosters in the Past three years.
Contract upgrades for Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Sio Siua Taukeiaho forced him to look elsewhere.
Tetevano will join former Cronulla utility Capewell out west after he signed a two-year deal to join coach Ivan Cleary's team.
Like Tetevano, Capewell was also squeezed out of his club due to salary cap restraints.