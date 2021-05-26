Menu
People line up at Epping hall to get tested for Covid-19 as a Melbourne cluster grows to 15. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
News

Panic buying hits Melbourne again

by Anthony Piovesan
26th May 2021 1:36 PM | Updated: 2:08 PM

Panic buying has hit Melbourne again as health authorities warn the next 24 hours will be “critical” in determining whether tough restrictions will be put in place to stop a growing Covid cluster.

Janine Watt stopped at Greenvale Coles on her way home when she encountered plenty of empty shelves.

“The cashier (said to me) ‘oh I see panic buying again, it was out of control when it was announced (about) mask wearing,” she said.

On Tuesday night, a shopper snapped a photo of shelves stripped bare at Pascoe Vales Coles.

While empty shelves were also seen at Elsternwick Coles.

Bare shelves at Elsternwick Coles.
It’s understood Woolworths is closely monitoring the situation, but is prepared for demand and has enough stock.

Coles will not be reintroducing any buying limits.

“However we will monitor stock levels closely to ensure shelves are stocked with the items customers need,” a spokesman said.

Victorians were on Wednesday warned about future Covid restrictions after the state posted six new local infections.

Acting Premier James Merlino said on Wednesday morning the next 24 hours would be crucial and authorities “cannot rule out taking further action”.

“The next 24 hours will be critical,” he told reporters.

“We are not going to foreshadow what those changes may or may not be.

“It will be dependent on what happens over the next 24 hours and advice from the public health team.”

Acting Premier James Merlino says the next 24 hours would be critical. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
Mr Merlino said all 15 cases in the northern suburbs cluster were linked and could be traced back to the hotel breach in South Australia, which was a “good thing”.

But he said: “We are concerned about the number and kind of exposure sites”.

There are now 51 exposure sites listed on the Department of Health’s website as of Wednesday afternoon.

