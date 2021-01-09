Panic buyers no where in sight at deserted Riverlink

Ipswich woman Jasmine Hay braves Riverlink on the first full day of lockdown.

SHOPPING centres across Ipswich have been rendered virtual ghost towns as residents adhere to strict lockdown protocol.

It was eerie scenes at North Ipswich’s Riverlink Shopping Centre on Saturday as carparks and walkways appeared mostly empty.

Despite retail being considered an essential service under Queensland Government guidelines, many shopfronts opted to remain closed.

Spendless Shoes at Riverlink is shut as part of Greater Brisbane’s three-day lockdown.

Shopper Jasmine Hay said it was, however, a shock to see many businesses still operating.

“I was expecting a few less shops to be open, but I’m quite surprised at how many shops are still open,” she said.

Foot traffic through the usually busy Centre had also declined dramatically as the first full day of lockdown kicked off.

It proved much calmer scenes at Coles and Woolworths as well, less than 24 hours after both stores were overrun with panic buyers.

There were no panic buyers in sight at Coles Riverlink on Saturday.

“I’m normally down here at the shops through the week and everything like that, but coming here today there’s way less [people],” said Ms Hay.

The mother-of-three said she decided to quickly visit Riverlink on Saturday to shop for school supplies.

“It gives me a chance to do what I need to do with the kids. I had to grab some stuff for school, their uniforms and lunch boxes,” she said.

Many retailers at Riverlink have closed despite being considered an essential service.

“I had some plans to go to a lot more shops and buy more stuff, but I’m happy to wait.

“But if [the lockdown] continues more than three days, my kids would be stuffed when it comes to going back to school.”

A Coffee Club spokeswoman further confirmed there had been low attendance at the shops.

“It’s great to see so many people taking the lockdown down seriously,” she said.

Each shopper, she added, had been wearing a mask in line with recent mandatory orders.

