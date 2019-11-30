Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Panic as second knifeman strikes in Europe

by AP
30th Nov 2019 7:27 AM

 

Three people have been seriously injured in a stabbing in The Hague's main shopping street Friday night local time, with the attacker on the run.

Pictures from the city, in the Netherlands, showed several dozen onlookers kept behind police fencing seeking a glimpse of the area where the stabbing took place.

The area was busy at the time as shoppers looked for Black Friday holiday deals.

Video has emerged showing people fleeing for their lives, according to footage obtained by BNO News.

"It was so scary I didn't know what was happening," a user wrote on Twitter alongside the video.

Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague's main shopping street. Picture: AP/Phil Nijhuis
Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague's main shopping street. Picture: AP/Phil Nijhuis

To read the full story and to follow updates, visit news.com.au.

READ MORE: THREE DEAD AFTER LONDON BRIDGE TERROR ATTACK

More Stories

crime editors picks europe stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Best Fish and Chips in Ipswich

        VOTE NOW: Best Fish and Chips in Ipswich

        News Ipswich residents certainly are passionate about fish and chips - but which one is the best?

        Workers say business used as ‘cash cow’ as 70 jobs gone

        premium_icon Workers say business used as ‘cash cow’ as 70 jobs gone

        News ‘We couldn’t even buy toilet paper at one stage for the workshop’.

        Court decision could be “catalyst” to lock up offenders for longer

        premium_icon Court decision could be “catalyst” to lock up offenders for...

        News Constable Peter McAulay was grievously injured when he was struck by a teenager...

        VIDEO: Man’s best friend finds new buddies in emu farm

        premium_icon VIDEO: Man’s best friend finds new buddies in emu farm

        News 'The pup and the baby chicks grow up together'