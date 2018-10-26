Menu
Panic as passenger opens plane door
Travel

by Michael Bartiromo
26th Oct 2018 9:24 AM

A FRONTIER Airlines flight was suspended after an ill passenger managed to open the cabin door as the plane was taxiing and deploy the emergency slide on the taxiway.

The incident happened as the plane was scheduled to leave Cancun in Mexico for St Louis, Missouri, Fox News reported.

"We were in the front row and a gentleman behind us started throwing up," Andy Karandzieff, another passenger aboard the flight, told Fox 2.

Mr Karandzieff then said the man left his seat in a panic and began banging on the cockpit door, prompting crew to reseat him.

 

Passengers rush to stop a man who opened a door as the plane was taxiing on the tarmac. Picture: Kathleen Ingham
Passengers rush to stop a man who opened a door as the plane was taxiing on the tarmac. Picture: Kathleen Ingham

 

But the sick passenger left his seat once more, this time managing to open the cabin door, which automatically deployed the emergency slide.

The passenger was also fighting off a flight attendant, Fox8 reported.

Footage taken by a third passenger, Kathleen Ingham, shows several people, including crew, trying to restrain the man in front of the opened cabin door.

"Thank God for the brave men and women who held him in the plane or he for sure would have been sucked into the engine," she wrote on Facebook.

Police reportedly arrived and escorted the passenger from the aircraft. He was later transported to a hospital.

The passenger's mother, who was not on the flight, claims the man and his father had taken a trip to Cancun, and that the incident occurred while they were returning home.

Police speak with the passenger after the ordeal. Picture: Kathleen Ingham
Police speak with the passenger after the ordeal. Picture: Kathleen Ingham

 

She also offered possible explanations for her son's behaviour, and suggested that he may have consumed a drink that was spiked.

The man's mother added that her son was attacked at his hotel the previous evening, during which he was struck on the head, Fox8 reported.

Frontier Airlines confirmed to Fox8 that the plane was grounded and travellers were accommodated on other flights or given hotel rooms for the night.

