Subscribe
Panic as firework explodes outside Qld nightclub

by Peter Michael
9th Dec 2019 9:57 AM
SECURITY footage has captured the moment a firework exploded on a crowded footpath in Cairns.

At least two people were injured when a "small incendiary device" was tossed outside a popular Cairns nightclub last month.

Patrons had gathered on the footpath when the fireworks detonated outside the Grafton Street complex at closing time at 3am on Saturday November 30.

 

Police are appealing for victims after at least two people were injured when fireworks were tossed into a crowd outside a popular Cairns nightclub.
Officers fear other patrons may have suffered burns injuries and are appealing for witnesses.

A 29-year-old man suffered burns and contusions to his torso and his shirt was damaged.

A 19-year-old woman also suffered a burns injury.

"Detectives have spoken to multiple witnesses,'' a police spokeswoman said.

"However they believe there may be others who either witnessed the incident or may have been struck by the fireworks and not yet made a report to police.''

 

Police are appealing for victims after at least two people were injured when fireworks were tossed into a crowd outside a popular Cairns nightclub.
Contact Policelink on 131444.

