Panic as boy caught in conveyor belt

A two-year-old boy was injured on Monday after climbing onto a baggage conveyor belt at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and being sent down to a luggage room.

The boy's mother, Edith Vega, told police she had set her son Lorenzo down for a moment while she printed a boarding pass, but by the time she looked up, he was already on the belt.

"I just went blank," Ms Vega told WSB-TV. "I wanted to jump in and try to go get him but they didn't allow me. I was just freaking out and I'm, like, 'Oh my goodness, I hope he's OK. I hope he's just enjoying the ride'."

After being rescued, the boy was then transferred to a hospital that afternoon, the airport confirmed in a statement.

She also said investigators told her after Lorenzo disappeared from view he was taken on a five-minute journey that ended in the TSA bag room.

His hand was said to be fractured by the time he was retrieved. Ms Vega added she was just grateful he was still alive.

"Officers with Atlanta Police and Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to an incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Monday afternoon involving a small child who accessed the automated baggage screening system via the Spirit Airlines ticket counter," said Hartsfield-Jackson in a statement shared with Fox News.

The child had reportedly climbed behind a closed Spirit Airlines ticket counter, where he accessed the baggage conveyor.

"The child was transported to a local hospital for observation and treatment. The Transportation Security Administration and other partners are also assisting with the investigation into the incident."

Spirit Airlines says it is "working with TSA and airport officials" following the incident.

"Spirit Airlines is aware of an incident at Hartsfield-Jackson International in which an unattended child passed by a section of our ticket counter that was not staffed or open at the time," a representative for the carrier confirmed in a statement shared with Fox News.

"The child was able to access a back baggage area via a bag belt and sustained some injuries. We are currently working with TSA and airport officials to ensure all protocol was followed. We wish the child the best in their recovery."

