Panel-to-panel touring car racing to fire up Qld Raceway

TCR driver Russell Ingall put his car through its paces at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia in June.

TCR driver Russell Ingall put his car through its paces at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia in June. Daniel Kalisz Photographer

MOTORSPORT: Queensland Raceway fans will get their first taste of a new breed of touring cars during the Shannons Nationals event this weekend.

TCR Australia will make its debut at the 3.1km venue, bringing an exciting brand of touring car warfare to the so-named Paperclip.

Based on the international regulations, TCR is for under two litre turbo-charged touring cars, where the likes of Audi, Alfa Romeo, Honda, Hyundai, Renault, Volkswagen and Subaru will go head-to-head in panel-to-panel racing.

The drivers include Gold Coaster Russell Ingall, in a Castrol-backed Audi RS 3.

Ingall made his TCR Australia debut in the last round at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia, scoring with a pair of sixth place finishes.

The 2005 Supercars champion is keen to push further towards the front of the field at a circuit that he knows well.

"It was pretty challenging - learning the car, circuit and the lot, but by the end, I was starting get my eye in,'' Ingall said of The Bend.

"Unfortunately, the event was over just as I was getting into it, so having a second stab at a track that I know really well is going to be awesome.

"I'm hoping a lot of our fan base will come out and get to meet us and see what TCR is all about.”

Despite his experience, Ingall will find it tough to get on top of TCR Australia Series leader Will Brown.

The Hyundai i30 N driver has been the class of the field, currently leading the series ahead of Renault Megane driver James Moffat.

Brown and Moffat will be challenged by other drivers including Honda Civic stars Tony D'Alberto and John Martin, the Alfa Romeos of Dylan O'Keeffe and Jordan Cox, the VW Golf of former Bathurst 1000 winner Jason Bright and the Holden Astra of Kelly Racing's Supercars drivers Andre Heimgartner and Alex Rullo.

Foreigner Jean Karl Vernay is making a one-off guest appearance driving a new Audi RS 3 alongside veteran Ingall.

Vernay's drive marks his first visit to Australian shores. However, he is no stranger to TCR competition.

The Frenchman is driver in the World TCR Championship - the highest form of the category - and has won many races driving for the factory-supported Audi team.

Female drivers in the class include Leanne Tander (wife of Supercars legend Garth), Toowoomba-born Alexandra Whitley and former Australian Rally Champion Molly Taylor.

Track action fires up today with two practice sessions before qualifying and racing tomorrow and two 30 minute races on Sunday.

The team of Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey. Dave A Oliver

Spectacular night 'fight'

FIGHT in the Night warriors Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey have plenty of winning form heading into this weekend's round three of the Australian Production Cars at Queensland Raceway.

The Saturday evening battle under lights is traditionally one of two endurance races held as part of the national production car series in Ipswich each year.

Lynton and Leahy have won three of past four, including last year's instalment in their t BMW M3.

"The night race is great,'' Lynton said.

"It adds a real different element to the series and is quite a spectacle too - you see some crazy lights on the cars out there as well as the brakes glowing regularly around the Queensland Raceway circuit.

"Last year we won the night race and also the weekend overall, which is great. But while we have won the night race three out of four times since 2015, historically we have struggled to back it up in the Sunday race which we are looking to change.

"This year will be the first time it is run on the new MRF Tyres and some of the other teams have some more data from Phillip Island now, which will assist as both tracks are hard on tyres.

The tyres are durable and with the right set-up they last a long time.

"We didn't have any issues at Bathurst with them and thanks to the ruling that Bathurst tyres can be used in the APC season we will be running tyres we used there at QR too.''

The Bathurst race Lynton refers to is none other than the Hi Tec Oils Bathurst Six Hour, where Lynton and Leahey broke through for victory just seven weeks after taking out the round win at the opening round of the 2019 MRF Tyres APC season in Sydney.

"This year initially was all about our unfinished business at the Bathurst Six Hour,” explained Lynton. "In the first two years with our BMW 1M we had gremlins ruin that race for us and in 2018 it was a case of being so close yet so far, so this year our focus was all about that race and we achieved that goal.

"Before that event we ran at the first round of the MRF Tyres APC at Sydney Motorsport Park. With the new tyres it was somewhat of a tyre test for us. We started rear of the grid for the first race to bring them up slowly, and we also had a drive shaft issue in practice so safety had to come first.

"In the last race under the safety car we did an extra pit stop to change the front tyres, to give Tim a back-to-back test with different front tyre sizes. That move may have cost us that race win but it gave us valuable information for future tyre decision making which has served us well already.''

Lynton, Leahy and the rest of the APC field will contest two 300km races, including the infamous Fight in the Night race under lights on Saturday evening.