Panel locked in as applications close for council CEO role

SEARCH: Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli will lead a panel to interview a list of CEO candidates.

SEARCH: Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli will lead a panel to interview a list of CEO candidates. Rob Williams

RECRUITMENT for a new chief executive officer to lead the Ipswich City Council has closed and a list of candidates is being prepared for the next stage of the selection process.

The nation-wide search to find an 'inspiring and innovative' chief executive officer started in late February and closed on Monday.

Recruitment consultancy business, McArthur Management Services, was engaged to conduct the search for eligible candidates.

A spokesman for the council confirmed applications for the position closed on Monday but did not reveal how many candidates applied.

The next step in the process involves a panel interviewing a list of potential leaders.

Sitting on the panel will be Mayor Andrew Antoniolli, Deputy Mayor Wayne Wendt and Councillor Kylie Stoneman.

As revealed by the QT last week, University of Southern Queensland Vice-Chancellor Geraldine Mackenzie will sit on the panel as an independent member.

"From this process will come a list of finalists who will then be interviewed by the full council,” the spokesman said.

Cr Antoniolli has previously said he hoped the next leader would be someone who inspires by example, could take the city forward with innovation and strengthen the city's position in the region.

No date has been set to finalise the appointment.

Since October, Gary Kellar has been employed as the acting CEO of the council after the suspension of CEO Jim Lindsay.

Mr Lindsay worked for the council for more than 10 years before he was arrested and charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission in 2017.

He disputes and intends to fight the charges.

The new chief executive officer faces the tough task of raising employee morale within the organisation as the CCC continues its investigation.

This week Mary Missen, an administrative support employee at the council, was charged with 28 counts of fraudulent falsification of records.

The CCC will allege Ms Missen knowingly falsified records relating to donations made by Ipswich City Council to charitable organisations between July 28, 2012 and March 5, 2017.

Ms Missen was bailed to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 24.