Pandemic measures 'exploited' by the wealthy

The government is fast-tracking tax cuts and millions of Aussies will have more money in their pockets within months. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg claims he is reducing Job Keeper and Job Seeker payments to encourage and ease people smoothly back into employment by reducing the economic shock they will encounter during the transition period.

What a load of codswallop.

In my opinion he is reducing the payments because they are running out of money.

A process brought to a head by the systematic financial abuse and exploitation of the Job Seeker and Job Keeper programs being illegally conducted by the wealthy and their big business buddies.

The government constantly claims they are broke yet we currently see them offering a $1.5 billion loan to Indonesia to help them through the Covid-19 recession.

I hope Scott Morrison has this money spare because I would say that if the loan is approved there would be little chance of getting it back.

I suspect that this money will end up being classified as "Foreign Aid".

How many more foolish mistakes are Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenburg going to make?

All we hear from both of them is that we are cruising along financially, creating multiple jobs and making substantial inroads into our debt problem.

Again why do we continue to accept what these two people are saying?

Personally I would like the real truth to come out to see where we actually stand economically but the financial tracks continue to be covered up and blurred by political rhetoric, distortion and untruths.

John Howard when he was in government introduced 457 visas.

A plan to attract low-paid overseas workers to work in Australia, thereby saving the wealthy employers lots of money.

It created a programme that attracted back packers to farmers thereby sourcing low paid workers to pick fruit.

A godsend for farmers who did not want to pay high wages.

A process which now cannot be utilized because of the Covid 19 pandemic and a process that our youth don't want to engage in because of the low wages being offered.

Personally I think it is time to vote in a government that looks after the people instead of its own interests.

It appears to me that Scott Morrison and the Liberal/National Party only want to pursue processes that are beneficial to them and their wealthy business supporters. There is no empathy or compassion for the needs of the people.

Douglas Young, Silkstone