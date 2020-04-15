Menu
RACQ roadside assistance provider Gary Ansell PICTURE: JACK LAWRIE
News

Pandemic isolation hits our vehicle batteries hard

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
15th Apr 2020 4:07 PM
Fewer drivers on the roads amid COVID-19 restrictions hasn’t stopped RACQ’s Roadside Assistance team clocking up one of its busiest days of the year so far.

Crews attended a record number of jobs for flat batteries on Tuesday.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said it was one of the busiest days of 2020.

“We think with so many people keeping their cars in the garage for longer periods of time between use, they may have jumped in the car after the Easter break to grab groceries or to go to work, and realised their car wouldn’t start,” she said.

Ms Ross urged Queenslanders to conduct simple and regular checks over their car and to invest in a smart charger if they didn’t already have one.

“It’s a good idea to invest in a certified smart battery charger to help maintain your battery while it’s off the road, and using one will extend your battery life, restore performance and minimise your chance of a breakdown,” she said.

Meanwhile, fuel prices continue to drop with unleaded down to 96c/L across Ipswich, while diesel was still at $1.27.

