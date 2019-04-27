Menu
Author, speaker and lifecoach Diane McKendrick will be hosting a pamper day for mums in Marburg.
Pamper and spoil your mum in time for Mother's Day

Ashleigh Howarth
27th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
CELEBRATE the love for your mum by spoiling her at a special Mother's Day event in Marburg.

Guests will be spoilt with gourmet grazing platters, bubbly champagne, live music and the opportunity to make flower crowns at the Marburg Old Church on May 11 from 2-5.30pm.

Ipswich author, speaker and lifecoach Diane McKendrick from The Oil Sisters has teamed up with The Soul Nook Collective, Boho Posies and singer songwriter Virjilla Joyce to celebrate all women just in time for their special day.

Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a private ceremony where they can honour the memory of their loved ones who are no longer with us.

Tickets are $120 a person. For more information, search The Oil Sisters on Facebook.

