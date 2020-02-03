Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer’s Mineralogy donated a staggering amount to the billionaire’s United Australia Party during the federal election campaign.
Clive Palmer’s Mineralogy donated a staggering amount to the billionaire’s United Australia Party during the federal election campaign.
Politics

Palmer’s poll spend millions higher than original estimates

by MADURA MCCORMACK
3rd Feb 2020 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Clive Palmer's Mineralogy donated $83.6 million to the billionaire's United Australia Party during the federal election campaign, a new report has revealed.

The Australian Electoral Commission's annual financial returns, released on Monday morning, reveal Mr Palmer's political spend last year is far higher than the originally estimated $60 million.

The Townsville Bulletin today revealed Mr Palmer's nephew Martin Brewster, who was number 2 on the UAP's Queensland senate ticket, will make a tilt for a spot in Townsville City Council in the March local government elections.

Clive Palmer Image/Josh Woning)
Clive Palmer Image/Josh Woning)

United Australia Party ran candidates in every electorate and senate candidates across all states and territories, and the party's massive ad spend was found to be a factor in Labor's unexpected defeat.

Mineralogy Pty Ltd donated a total of $83,681,442, the largest total sum made by a single company according to AEC's electronic records, which goes back to financial year 1998/99.

Companies owned by Mr Palmer hold the top four spots for largest donations made in the last 20 years; Mineralogy's most recent $83.6 million gift, followed by Queensland Nickel's $15.2 million to the now defunct Palmer United Party in 2013/14, Mineralogy's $8.2 million to PUP in the same year, followed by Queensland Nickel again in 2014/15, with a gift of $5.99 million.

Mineralogy's political donations have come under the spotlight in Townsville recently, after the Bulletin revealed the company had made the single largest donation in Queensland electoral history via a $400,000 gift to local mayoral candidate Greg Dowling.

2019 federal election auspol clive palmer united australia party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Learn to play the bagpipes

        premium_icon Learn to play the bagpipes

        News Learn to play the bagpipes and make friends

        • 3rd Feb 2020 11:27 AM
        Shopkeeper hit with broom in fruit juice robbery

        premium_icon Shopkeeper hit with broom in fruit juice robbery

        News Service station struggle ends with woman being struck on the face

        Ipswich, are your valuables safe?

        premium_icon Ipswich, are your valuables safe?

        News Police are urging residents to keep their valuables safe.

        50 JOBS: Guzman y Gomez coming to Ipswich

        premium_icon 50 JOBS: Guzman y Gomez coming to Ipswich

        Business About 50 jobs will need to be filled.