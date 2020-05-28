Palmer takes border closure to the High Court

Businessman Clive Palmer has announced he will fight Queensland’s border closure in the High Court, adding to a challenge he’s already undertaking in WA.

The Palmer United Party Leader, who lodged a challenge to Western Australia's lockdown earlier this week, said he would add Queensland to the case in a directions hearing this afternoon in Brisbane.

"Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her Government will be included in my instructions regarding the High Court challenge this afternoon,'' Mr Palmer said.

"I am duty bound to show solidarity towards and do whatever is in my power to help those who are now unemployed and have businesses that have been adversely affected.

Clive Palmer is fighting against COVID-19 border closures.

"At this historical time there are thousands of Australians in need of rest and recovery.

"Queensland is at the top of the holiday wish list in Australia and it is an injustice that the borders are not open.

Mr Palmer lodged his original complaint after he was denied entry to Western Australia for a meeting with Finance Minister Math­ias Cormann and potential 2021 state election candidates for his United Australia Party.

He said it was a matter of "national importance" for the borders to open.

"Opening the borders in Queensland will provide the boost needed to return jobs and prosperity to this state.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk is discriminating against her own people by locking away the fruits of Queensland such as the Great Barrier Reef and other treasures from interstate visitors.

"History tells us he who stops to ponder the past, loses sight of the future.

"Queensland cannot wait any longer, we need action now."

