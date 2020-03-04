Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul and Jacqueline Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.
Paul and Jacqueline Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.
Health

Queensland man held in Japan for coronavirus testing

by Pete Martinelli
4th Mar 2020 7:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PALM Cove resident faces at least another week in a Japanese hospital after testing positive to Covid-19.

Paul and Jacqui Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.

Mr Fidrmuc later also tested positive although Mrs Fidrmuc avoided contagion.

The couple were separated when Paul Fidrmuc was quarantined in a Japanese hospital and Jacqui was flown to Darwin with other passengers, including Kewarra Beach's Carolyn Gregg.

Mr Fidrmuc said he has not felt any symptoms despite testing positive.

"I don't have any and haven't for over three weeks which is the frustrating thing," Mr Fidrmuc said.

He faces another week in isolation before he can be retested.

"I have lost my sense of smell, a side effect from the virus, but not lost my taste or appetite which I believe has happened to some," Mr Fidrmuc said.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid19 health japan test

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Woman, 57, killed in car crash tragedy

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman, 57, killed in car crash tragedy

        News A road is blocked, with police crews on the scene, following an accident that left a car in flames and a person dead.

        Candidate pulls out of election but vows to run again

        premium_icon Candidate pulls out of election but vows to run again

        Council News He announced his intentions to run in August.

        Laidley’s guns lift Baxter Cup

        premium_icon Laidley’s guns lift Baxter Cup

        Sport Talent-rich Blue Dogs too good for defiant Redbacks in T20 decider.

        Incidents keep paramedics busy overnight

        premium_icon Incidents keep paramedics busy overnight

        News Incidents keep paramedics busy overnight

        • 4th Mar 2020 7:15 AM