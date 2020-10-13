Menu
Letters to the Editor

Palaszczuk must stand up to interstate bullies

13th Oct 2020 2:44 PM
So now we can go outside to check how the virus is going.

We are told that NSW and Victoria have given up in controlling the virus.

So Scomo wants Annastacia to open the border to NSW. 

Great idea!

There are polls suggesting that Annastacia Palaszczuk would lose the election if she continues to keep the border shut.

It seems she is prepared to extinguish the virus in Queensland.

She is in a unique position in controlling the virus.

This makes her policy even more important and I think with a couple of weeks to go she is standing firm, rather than giving in to bully boy tactics by Scomo and selective polling.

Then of course there is the one I call "Freckles", Deb Frecklington.

The one who recently presided over a split down the party, but got away with it .

The Labor party will hopefully ask her who the coordinator general of Queensland is.

Scomo and Freckles in Bundamba presumably when the wind was blowing from the west, they couldn't smell Tipswichs shame.

Tell the people of Tipswich what they plan for these obnoxious dumps.

Freckles what is your policy on our dumps? Scomo brought a lump of coal into parliament. Both parties like coal which is another tipping point. "Freckles" as Premier us a scary thought.

David Harris

