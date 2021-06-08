Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk receives her COVID-19 vaccine. Video: Ten news
Health

Palaszczuk, Miles get first COVID-19 jab

by Hayden Johnson , Cormac Pearson
7th Jun 2021 10:38 AM
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has received her first COVID-19 vaccination. 

Ms Palaszczuk received a shot of Pfizer this morning after speaking with her GP. 

She was joined by Queensland's Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe. 

Ms Palaszczuk received the vaccine at Herston's Surgical Treatment Rehabilitation Service.

Queensland Health delivered 17,032 vaccines in Queensland over the weekend, exceeding the 15,000 they were expecting.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is given the her COVID-19 vaccination by clinical nurse Dawn Pedder at the Surgical Treatment Rehabilitation Service Centre in Brisbane. Photo: Sarah Marshall
Ms Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young, who both received their flu shot two weeks ago, were criticised for not "leading by example" and receiving the dose earlier - making Ms Palaszczuk the only Australian premier over the age of 50 who had not received the jab. 

Last month she said she would prioritise the flu shot.

"A lot of people are getting their flu shots because we're coming into flu season - and then I'll be getting my COVID vaccine," she said.

Originally published as Palaszczuk, Miles get first COVID-19 jab

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus steven miles vaccine

