Premier at rally for Toyah Cordingley, other murdered women

Red rose rallies in Brisbane, Mackay and Melbourne will honour Toyah Cordingley and nine other women lost to violence this month.

Red rose rallies in Brisbane, Mackay and Melbourne will honour Toyah Cordingley and nine other women lost to violence this month.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed she will attend a parliamentary rally to honour the lives of Toyah Cordingley and nine other women lost to violence in October.

Red Rose rallies will be held in Brisbane, Mackay and Melbourne on Wednesday.

Toyah, 24, was murdered while walking her dog at Wangetti Beach near Port Douglas on October 21. Her killer has not been found.

The rallies will also remember a 22-year-old woman killed in Mapoon on October 12; a 29-year-old woman killed in Palmerston, Northern Territory on October 4; and the 36-year-old mother of two killed at an Adelaide shopping centre on October 25.

The other women to be commemorated at the events are:

Gayle Potter, who died on October 3 at Traralgon in Victoria;

Nicole Cartwright, who was last seen alive on September 31 and whose bound body was found in a park on October 3 at Hunters Hill in Sydney. Nicole's killer has not been found;

Mother of one Kristie Powell, who was found dead in her home at Bellambi, New South Wales, on October 5;

Dannyll Goodsell, who died in Ballarat, Victoria on October 5;

Mental health worker Jacqueline Francis, who was killed in Rockingham, WA, on October 6; and

Erana Nahu, a 43-year-old mother of two who was stabbed to death in Sydney on October 11.

Wednesday's rallies are organised by the Red Rose Foundation and will be held outside Queensland's Parliament House in Brisbane at 1pm; at the Blue Water Quay in Mackay from noon; and in the Shannon Mall in Frankston from noon.

Minister for Women Di Farmer will also be there as will the LNP's Ros Bates.

They will join men and women who have lost loved ones to violence, media personalities and anti-violence advocates.

Red Rose Foundation CEO Betty Taylor said she hoped the rallies would remind all Australians to recognise that the "appalling loss of life this month cannot go unacknowledged".

"The silence and indifference to these deaths is appalling," Ms Taylor said.

"It should and needs to be seen for the crisis this is - it needs the strongest condemnation possible.

"We must call out systemic complacency that allows abusers to re-offend with impunity - we must ensure that no woman or child is left behind and are afforded the protection and services they need."

For more details on the rallies visit www.facebook.com/Red-Rose-Foundation-Australia - NewsRegional