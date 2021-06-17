Palaszczuk Govt’s blown savings promises cost QLD $5.4bn

The Queensland budget would be $5.4b better off - enough to pay for Cross River Rail - if the Palaszczuk Government hadn't repeatedly blown its promise to restrain spending.

An analysis of budget papers from 2015-16 to this year shows the government has overspent its projected expenses every year but one, managing to finally reign in spending last year as Covid smashed the economy and Treasurer Cameron Dick embarked on a $3b savings plan.

It follows his announcement of a surprise $153m surplus in 2024-25, based on near record low spending growth for three consecutive years from next year.

While total expenses reach $64.2b in 2020-21, $682m less than what was predicted in December's budget, spending has blown past predictions in every other previous budget.

The Palaszczuk Government blew its spending predictions by $139m in its first year in power, rising to $3.3b more in 2019-20 than what was projected a year earlier.

And expenses have grown by 4.4 per cent on average in the past six years, higher than the average 2.3 per cent growth going forward that Treasurer Cameron Dick is now pinning his precarious surplus on.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader David Crisafulli will today criticise a "lack of transparency around the budget process" in his budget reply speech as he vows to introduce a new Parliamentary Budget Office if he is elected in 2024.

"The amount of trickery and confusion that surrounds the budget has the effect of leaving Queenslanders in the dark," he will tell the parliament, adding it led to a "disenfranchisement of the Queensland people".

Mr Crisafulli will say his idea would "pull back the covers on budgetary and costing matters and give Queenslanders a clear view" and "put an end to a secretive process which is designed to confuse, not serve them".

The office would be particularly valuable ahead of election campaigns, offering a service through which political parties could cost their policies and putting an end to arguments over whether budget and election costings are reliable, according to speech notes.

"It will ensure Queenslanders know the truth at election time by producing a pre-election Economic Financial Outlook to be delivered six weeks before the start of the election period," he will say.

"I don't fear having the microscope put over what I say I'll do, when I'll do it and how much it will cost.

"Does the third term Premier value transparency in the same way she said she did when she sat in this chair well over half a decade ago?

"Crucially, the Parliamentary Budget Office will be run independent of Government and come under the authority of the parliament."

But Mr Crisafulli will maintain Queenslanders should not have to wait for an LNP government to create the office, and will ask the Palaszczuk Government to support the idea and implement it ahead of the 2024 poll.

Mr Dick used a post-budget lunch yesterday to promote the state of Queensland's accounts.

"Yesterday I announced the biggest single reduction in net debt in Queensland history," he said.

"We will borrow when we need to support Queensland but if we can restore the fiscal buffers, if we can restore the strength that will give us capacity to invest in the future."

Mr Dick said the budget was a result of the state's effort to combat the pandemic.

"I am pleased there is broad recognition of this budget which delivers for Queenslanders the dividend for their hard work in dealing with COVID-19," he said.

Separately, Deputy Opposition Leader David Janetzki questioned the value in the government's transfer of the Queensland Titles Registry to an external company to offset debt.

"There must be questions asked and answers delivered because what we're getting from the Treasurer is pure spin and accounting trickery," he said.

