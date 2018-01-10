Menu
Reintroduction of waste levy may be the answer to dumping: MP

TRANSFER: Jim Madden is interested to hear the investigation's findings about reintroducing a waste levy.
TRANSFER: Jim Madden is interested to hear the investigation's findings about reintroducing a waste levy. Inga Williams
Hayden Johnson
by

A REINTRODUCTION of Queensland's waste levy could be the solution to reducing the level of dumping in Ipswich, Jim Madden believes.

After four months the report into cross-border waste dumping has been completed.

It is being prepared by the Department of Environment and Science before being presented to the responsible minister, Leeanne Enoch.

With waste trucks crossing the New South Wales border to dump at the city's landfill sites, the findings are eagerly anticipated by Mr Madden, the Member for Ipswich West.

Mr Madden was interested to see the report's recommendations for the reintroduction of a state waste levy.

He said the levy, which was removed by Campbell Newman in 2013, could not have been introduced by Annastacia Palaszczuk's first winning government.

"Our hands were tied in our first term because we made a commitment not to introduce any new charges or taxes," Mr Madden said.

"I don't know if they're tied now."

He said the reintroduction of a waste levy could be a way to mitigate cross-border transfer of waste.

"I can appreciate people's concerns about the dumps in Ipswich but I think we've got to see what is contained in the report.

The investigation was launched after a round-table discussed long-term strategies to manage waste.

Ipswich Queensland Times
