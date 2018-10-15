Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meghan and Harry arrive in Sydney .picture John Grainger
Meghan and Harry arrive in Sydney .picture John Grainger
News

Palace confirms Meghan Markle is pregnant

Hannah Busch
by
15th Oct 2018 5:55 PM

KENSINGTON Palace have announced Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting a baby in 2019. 

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in May and have been the subject of serious baby speculation ever since.

The palace confirmed in a tweet at 5.30pm AEST today the couple, who are in Australia on a royal tour, were expecting their first child. 

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," Kensington Palace tweeted. 

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The news has already spread across the world, and earned a congratulations from Australian leaders including Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian. 

The baby is due in the British spring of 2019. 

The Duke and Duchess are touring Australia for the next nine days, primarily for the Invictus Games in Sydney. They are due to meet baby koalas tomorrow as part of their first day of official duties.

They will also travel to Dubbo, Fraser Island and Melbourne before travelling on to Fiji.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks meghan markle royal family
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Council's 20 new young advisors meet for the first time

    Council's 20 new young advisors meet for the first time

    Council News A new branch of Ipswich City Council has been established

    Owners of missing husky believe someone has her

    Owners of missing husky believe someone has her

    Pets & Animals Have you seen Chillbie?

    'Get well Constable Peter': Preps rally for injured officer

    premium_icon 'Get well Constable Peter': Preps rally for injured officer

    Crime Constable Peter McAulay was struck by a car on Brisbane Rd

    Local Partners