Pair holds knife to man's neck in terrifying attack

A MAN has suffered bruising to his face after a terrifying attack in Inala.

Police believe the a 53-year-old Vietnamese man was returning to his house in Plover St about 11.20pm on Monday when he was approached by a man and a woman.

Police are investigating after the man was assaulted and robbed.

The 53-year-old was forced to the ground and the two people have produced a knife each and held them to the man's neck.

They have removed the man's wallet and were last seen fleeing on foot down Goldfinch St.

The alleged male robber is described as Vietnamese in appearance in his 30's wearing a black t-shirt and shorts. There is no description of the woman.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information or relevant CCTV footage to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.