True love story leads to one of Burnett's first gay weddings

CHEERS: Adam and Rupert reading their vows at their country wedding on their property near Moore. Photo: Tessa Cox Photography.

CHEERS: Adam and Rupert reading their vows at their country wedding on their property near Moore. Photo: Tessa Cox Photography.

GROWING up as young men in regional Queensland, Adam Brown and Rupert Newbery both felt love would be something that was always slightly out of reach.

That all changed for the better when they found themselves working together on a contracting job out west in 2018.

Now, a little more than two years on, the happy couple are happily married after tying the knot on their picturesque property just outside Moore.

"We started to get to know each other more when we were both working near Surat and St George for my family's contracting business," Adam, 38, said.

"I wouldn't really say it was love at first sight, more of a slow burn.

"He got my name wrong for three weeks!" Rupert, 28, said.

"Kept calling me Dilbert this and Dilbert that, but I could tell there was something there."

It wasn't smooth sailing for the pair straight away, as Adam's family was not aware he was gay.

"I grew up knowing I was attracted to men and not women, but I never felt comfortable acting on it," he said.

'I always felt like I had to hide that part of me away, so I just did, so I just did.

"In this industry you don't see a lot of gay men, so I always thought I'd be single for the rest of my days.

Adam Brown on his wedding day.

"But once I started to get to know Rupert, things just felt right. There was no need to keep pretending. Everything just started to make sense and I didn't want to keep hiding."

Coming out to your family can be daunting, but it didn't take very long for Adam and Rupert's conservative families to come around.

"My mum took a while to process it all," Rupert said.

"But I think once she could see how much happier I was since meeting Adam it became easier for her to process."

"A lot of my friends said they had inklings all along, and didn't know why I chose to keep it to myself for so long," Adam said.

"And now I don't know why I did either … Everyone has accepted Rupert into the family and our friendship group. I wish I'd opened up to everyone a long time ago but we're here now and things couldn't be better."

The two self-proclaimed workaholics admitted they'd never been on a "real date" in the whole time they'd been together.

"Unless you count the Linville pub," Rupert added jokingly.

"He's never taken me out for a first date, but I forgave him for that when he proposed on my birthday in April last year.

"It was supposed to a surprise," Adam said.

"But in typical Rupert fashion, he managed to figure it out and blow my cover completely."

Adam and Rupert after their ceremony. Photo: Tessa Cox Photography.

The two got married on March 7 surrounded by 150 of their nearest and dearest on their gorgeous hilly property, just minutes from Moore.

"We couldn't have asked for a better day," Adam said.

The 18-person wedding party at Adam and Rupert's country wedding on their property near Moore.

"The rain held off and we had a beautiful, clear day, then it bucketed down on the Sunday.

"We were terribly unprepared so our friends and family were a huge help getting it all ready.

"My sister Jane did a fantastic job and Rupert and my dad were out slashing the paddocks for several hours after all the rain we'd had, just trying to get it ready in time."

Adam and Rupert with their celebrant Eavie Teasdale on their wedding day. Photo: Tessa Cox Photography.

"Our celebrant Eavie Teasdale from Kilcoy was brilliant, she made the ceremony really fun and relaxed," Rupert said.

"Nothing was awkward, it was exactly how we wanted the day to be, for everyone to have fun and let their hair down."

Adam and Rupert wanted their wedding day to be a day for friends and family to enjoy. Photo: Tessa Cox Photography.

It was all hands on deck as friends and family helped make Adam and Rupert's wedding day a beautiful day to remember. Photo: Tessa Cox Photography.

Adam and Rupert said the community of Moore had always been understanding and supportive of their relationship.

"I suppose it's not often you find two gay men in a town of 300 people, but no one has ever made us feel unwelcome, it's quite the opposite really," Adam said.

"I think if I had to do it all over again, I wouldn't hesitate to be honest and open with everyone, and myself.

"I feel like so much time was wasted not just living my real life and being happy with myself and my sexuality.

Adam and Rupert on their wedding day on their property near Moore. Photo: Tessa Cox Photography.

"The people who love you won't mind, and the ones that mind don't matter."

The newlyweds said they were making up for lost time by enjoying life together, and had plans for a family.

"It's something we have both always wanted to do - I think it's only natural to one day want a family of your own," Rupert said.

Adam and Rupert on their property near Moore the day of their wedding. Photo: Tessa Cox Photography.

"For now we are just busy working in the family business and enjoying our new home in Moore and potentially looking into making it possible for other people to get married on our property."

Adam and Rupert are exploring the possibility of applying to council for the permits and applications required to turn part of their property into a Southeast Queensland destination wedding venue.

"It's such a beautiful spot - after our wedding we thought maybe there are others out there who could see themselves getting married here," Adam said.

"It's a great part of the world to tie the knot. You can make as much noise as you like and the views are spectacular."

Adam and Rupert's wedding destination, nestled within the hills on their stunning property near Moore. Photo: Tessa Cox Photography.

So watch this space, Adam and Rupert may soon be sharing part of their perfect wedding day with the rest of the South Burnett and beyond, but for now each are just happy to have finally found their other half.

"Better late than never," Adam said.

"I feel like my life has properly begun."