Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Pair charged with murder after body found

by Chris Clarke
7th Sep 2020 7:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Two men have been charged with murder after a 48-year-old man was found dead in Brisbane's inner-west last week.

Police announced the charges late on Monday afternoon, with the two men in custody and expected to face court on Tuesday.

Police were initially called to a Waverley Rd address at Taringa about 3pm last Thursday, where the body of a man was found.

A crime scene was immediately established at the home, with Indooroopilly detectives assisted by the Homicide Investigation Unit.

Officers arrested two 33-year-old men on Monday in East Brisbane.

The pair have each been charged with one count of murder.

They were to be taken to the Brisbane watch house on Monday night and are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates court Tuesday morning.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Pair charged with murder after body found

More Stories

Show More
charges court editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Ipswich Hospital cluster will impact elective surgeries

        Premium Content How Ipswich Hospital cluster will impact elective surgeries

        News More than 220 hospital staff are in quarantine. Here’s how surgeries and staffing at the hospital will be affected

        ‘Simply brazen’ waste company over limit by 320,000 tonnes

        Premium Content ‘Simply brazen’ waste company over limit by 320,000 tonnes

        News A company had an application to dump more waste in Ipswich turned down, but they...

        Lessons continue at Swim Factory after positive virus case

        Premium Content Lessons continue at Swim Factory after positive virus case

        News A swimming school has undergone extensive cleaning after it was confirmed a person...

        Trial date set for cop facing stalking, assault charges

        Premium Content Trial date set for cop facing stalking, assault charges

        Crime A police officer facing seven charges will go to trial