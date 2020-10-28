Pair charged over AFL Grand Final stunt

Two YouTube comedians who stormed the Gabba field during last week's AFL Grand Final have been charged and will face court over the stunt.

The charges come as the pair posted a video about the act on social media, even attempting to offer an "apology" that appears to fall short.

Queensland Police confirmed they had charged the two men behind the stunt and that they will both face court in December

The pitch invaders. Nothing funny about it, what absolute peanuts! pic.twitter.com/md3mbbPQkT — Brett Thomas (@Sports_Brett) October 24, 2020



"Two men have been charged with one count each of 'enter field of play under Major Sports Facilities Act'," a Queensland Police spokesman said.

"They have been served with a notice to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 7."

"The maximum fine for the charge is $5000"

A pitch invader is caught by security guards during the 2020 AFL Grand Final (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)

The charges follow the duo posting a video to their Facebook page about the ordeal, saying it was their dream to kick a goal at the AFL grand final.

One of them opened the video by saying: "It's always been a childhood dream of mine to kick a goal at the AFL grand final, and Michael's always dreamt of being arrested."

The video also shows them "preparing" for the stunt, including buying custom shirts with their names printed on them and 'training' in a local park.

The pair outside the police station after being released. They will front court for the stunt later this year.

The pair then attempt to apologise to those who "got offended" by the stunt that forced the game to be stopped just minutes before the end of the first quarter.

"Sorry to anyone who got offended. We didn't realise the ball was so close to us. We purposely went when the ball was down the other end, but it got up to us pretty quick, and at the end of the day, it's the end of the day" the group offered.