Two men have been busted breaking coronavirus restrictions after getting bogged while trying to cross a closed border.
Crime

Pair get bogged trying to cross closed border

by Erin Lyons
4th Jul 2020 9:24 AM

Two Victorian men have been caught trying to enter South Australia via a back road on Thursday in order to dodge the state's COVID-19 border checkpoint.

But things went pear-shaped when the duo bogged their Volkswagen van on a dirt track near Pinehill Rd.

The pair allegedly tried to cross the South Australian border near Bordertown at 4am Thursday but were intercepted by authorities on the Dukes Highway.

The 23-year-old Tarneit man and 18-year-old Delahey man failed to complete a compulsory online application and were refused entry as their travel was deemed non-essential.

They were told if they wished to enter South Australia they would be required to isolate for 14 days.

South Australian police found the two men inside their bogged van as they tried to cross the border from Victoria. Photo: South Australia Police
South Australian police found the two men inside their bogged van as they tried to cross the border from Victoria. Photo: South Australia Police

Police say the duo decided to return to Victoria.

However, just 12 hours later police spotted the same van bogged on a dirt road near Senior.

Police allege the two men had tried to re-enter South Australia by evading the border checkpoint and travelling along back roads.

They copped on-the-spot fines of $1060 each for failing to comply with a direction under the Emergency Management Act 2004.

They were given the option again to self-isolate for 14 days or return to Victoria.

"They wisely chose the latter option and were escorted back over the border," police said.

SA Police is actively patrolling cross border roads from Victoria and anyone detected entering South Australia illegally will be penalised.

Originally published as Pair bogged trying to cross border

border ban coronavirus

