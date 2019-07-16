Menu
Crime

Pair bailed as show worker fights for life

by Grace Mason
16th Jul 2019 10:18 AM
TWO men accused of bashing a show worker at the Mareeba Rodeo Grounds have been told they can have no contact with each other while being released on bail.

Beenleigh man Riley Jack Davis, 26, and Hillcrest man Kyam Keith Broadby, 23, appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday charged with grievous bodily harm.

Show worker and Ayr resident Nathaniel Walu, 35, is currently fighting for life in the Townsville Hospital with critical head injuries, five days after he was found unconscious at Kerribee Park.

The pair, who are also both show workers were granted bail by Magistrate Sandra Pearson yesterday on strict conditions including having no contact with each other and a 26-year-old female witness.

They have also been ordered to report weekly to the police and live at their respective residences - Mr Davis in Yatala and Mr Broadby in Launceston, Tasmania.

It is alleged there was an altercation at Kerribee Park last Wednesday night around midnight.

The Mareeba Show and rodeo was held over the weekend and workers had arrived there during the week to set up.

Mr Walu was allegedly assaulted and found unconscious at the rodeo grounds on Mareeba Dimbulah Road.

Police are continuing to call for witnesses to the alleged incident to come forward.

The two men's cases have been adjourned to the Mareeba Magistrates Court on September 2.

