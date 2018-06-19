Pair aids cause for war-ravaged Sudanese left with nothing

GIVING BACK: John Onen (left) and Baptist Oyet are appealing for donations of medical equipment to help people in South Sudan.

BAPTIST Oyet and his compatriot John Onen are among the lucky South Sudanese to have made it to Australia to start a new life.

Unfortunately for many others with no way out of the war-torn country - including some of Mr Oyet and Mr Onen's family members - the same basic necessities that we take for granted here are the stuff of dreams in that part of Africa, at the moment.

Through the Obbo Women Community Development Agency, the Riverview men are gathering as many donated items as they can to send back home.

Already, Mr Oyet and Mr Onen helped send 32 hospital beds to South Sudan - a country where people who fall ill or are injured often have no access to medical services.

Mr Oyet said it wasn't uncommon for women to die while giving birth.

"This country has been at war for a long time," Mr Oyet said of his homeland.

"Everything has been destroyed. We are helping wherever we can, but particularly in the hospital area.

"If you fall sick in South Sudan, you have to go to a neighbouring country for help. You might have to hop on a bicycle and it could be a two-day journey across the border."

The group is appealing for donations of unwanted hospital beds and medical equipment including blood pressure testing kits.

They are also accepting mattresses and bed sheets.

To assist, contact Mr Oyet on 0470247771 or take donations to 11 Nile St, Riverview.