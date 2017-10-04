Paint the town blue and get a free meal every day for a week

Grill'd Springfield Orion has officially kicked off its Polished Man campaign which raises funds and awareness around children dying as a result of violence.

Grill'd Springfield Orion has officially kicked off its Polished Man campaign which raises funds and awareness around children dying as a result of violence.

IT'S a shocking reality, but one child every five minutes dies as a result of violence.

The Polished Man national campaign is run by not-for-profit organisation YGAP and is held every October to raise funds and awareness around the issue by asking men to paint one of their nails blue to show support for the cause.

Grill'd is one of the major campaign partners and today kicked off their campaign across the country including Springfield Orion, who will be giving away free burgers every day until October 10 for all people who raise or donate over $30 towards the cause.

Assistant restaurant manager Cody Dewhirst said Grill'd hoped to raise a total of $3 million across all of its 160 stores and encouraged everyone to get involved.

"For the month of October we'll be raising awareness to end violence against children, so this month our three Local Matters jars will represent YGAP, Hagar Foundation and the Australian Childhood Foundation which all help children in need in some way," Ms Dewhirst said.

"From October 4-10 anyone who raises or donatea $30 will receive one free standard burger per day as a way of saying thank you for helping.

"If they don't have polish beforehand, we have polish in store and they will be emailed a barcode each day to receive their free burger.

"It's a great idea to know we're helping children who are going through trauma and helping to provide them with a better future and not have to struggle any longer."

The Polished Man campaign started after a girl named Thea was sent to an orphanage due to family hardship and instead of providing her a safe refuge, she was physically and sexually assaulted, every day for two years by the very man who was supposed to be taking care of her.

YGAP's CEO, Elliot Costello met Thea who had been recently rescued while visiting Polished Man partner Hagar International in Cambodia.

Elliot was one of the first westerners Thea had ever met and they bonded over naughts and crosses. When it came time to leave, Thea took Elliot's hand and drew a love heart on his palm and painted his fingernails blue.

The next day, Elliot heard Thea's story and made the decision to always paint one nail to remember her and when he heard one child dies every five minutes as a result of violence - violence just like Thea had suffered - he took action and a Polished Man was born.

The campaign has attracted a number of celebrities and sports players representing the cause, including Tai Hara, Lehmo and Tommy Little.

All funds raised through Polished Man are channelled into trauma recovery and trauma prevention programs for children who have suffered or are at risk of suffering violence globally.

To find out more or to get involved, visit the Grill'd Orion Springfield Facebook page.